Here's how your sports club can win £3K and a training session with ex-England rugby star, James Haskell

The decorated rugby star and Greene King IPA Proud to Pitch in ambassador will be available to showcase his skills and share his tips on how to maximise sporting community and team spirit to enhance the experience of playing grassroot sports.

Achieving 77 appearances for England, James Haskell also captained Premiership giants Wasps RFC and played for the prestigious British & Irish Lions in 2017. What’s more, during his 17-year career, James also played across the world with appearances for clubs in France, Japan, and New Zealand.

With the eyes of the nation firmly on international rugby this month and March, now’s the perfect time to receive a training session from a former pro.

To win the training session with James Haskell, clubs must visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/proud-to-pitch-in/ptpi-competition/ and fill out the form – only applicants over the age of 18 will be considered.

The competition will run throughout February and winners will be announced at the start of March. Applicants are also encouraged to apply for the Proud to Pitch in funding.

Since launch, Greene King has now increased the number of it’s managed pubs and free trade sites taking part in Proud to Pitch in to 1,800, up from 339 in 2021, with 10p from every pint of Greene King IPA sold in participating sites donated to provide the funds for the initiative.

James Haskell, Proud to Pitch In ambassador, said: “Local clubs are an essential part of the sporting landscape here in the UK. They’re the best place to spot future talent, and what’s more, they have a profound impact on mental and physical wellbeing in the local community.

“I’m so excited to be involved with the Greene King IPA Proud to Pitch In initiative and look forward to seeing how these grants help clubs in dire need of further funding. I also cannot wait to be digging my boots out again and hopefully sharing some advice and knowledge to which ever deserving club wins.”

Will Hemmings, Greene King Brewing & Brands marketing director said: “Here at Greene King, we know just how important local sport is to our communities and how our pubs are so often the meeting place of choice for a post-match pint. We’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure grassroots sports can flourish not just for the physical benefits, but for the community spirit it delivers.

“To support our Greene King IPA Proud to Pitch In scheme, we have launched the chance for clubs to experience just how an elite level athlete approaches his craft. The winning club will be able to learn directly from James how to get the most out of playing sports, whether that be physically or mentally.”