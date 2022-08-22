Here's how Yorkshire's young people can save up to £575 on train travel
Northern urges parents across Yorkshire to ‘do their homework’ and save as much as £575 on the school run with an Education Season Ticket.
The train operator has teamed-up with 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including West Yorkshire - to offer the special season ticket, which offers their students up to 75 per cent off the normal adult fare.
On some routes across Yorkshire, the savings are worth as much as £575 per year.
Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week.
As such, they can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Education Season Ticket at the start of the academic year.
“They’ll also be able to rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they won’t have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”
Northern is investing in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country – making it easier for customers to buy tickets - from Northern’s app, website or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.