1.
In January we celebrated a six-figure Mirfield company which launched in lockdown. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/mirfield-company-launched-in-lockdown-is-now-a-six-figure-business-3511656
2.
In February we took a look back at nights out in Dewsbury and Batley in 2006 and 2007. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/21-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-dewsbury-and-batley-in-2006-and-2007-3586480
3.
In March we went for a walk down memory lane to nights out at the Frontier, Brooklands, Auctions (and others) in 2007. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/can-you-spot-yourself-on-a-night-out-in-the-frontier-brooklands-auctions-and-others-in-2007-3605780
4.
In April we had a look inside Batley’s most expensive home for sale on Rightmove. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/take-a-look-inside-batleys-most-expensive-home-for-sale-on-rightmove-3653266
