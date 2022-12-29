News you can trust since 1858
Here are the most read stories from over the last 12 months.

Here are the top stories in 2022 for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

These are some of the biggest stories from the past twelve months as read by you.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

As people are looking forward to New Year celebrations, we’ve taken a look back at some of our most read stories of the year.

From retro nights out, most expensive houses for sale, crime and rare sightings of cat beasts, here are 12 of our most read stories in 2022.

1. Our most read stories of 2022

In January we celebrated a six-figure Mirfield company which launched in lockdown. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/mirfield-company-launched-in-lockdown-is-now-a-six-figure-business-3511656

2. Our most read stories of 2022

In February we took a look back at nights out in Dewsbury and Batley in 2006 and 2007. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/21-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-dewsbury-and-batley-in-2006-and-2007-3586480

3. Our most read stories of 2022

In March we went for a walk down memory lane to nights out at the Frontier, Brooklands, Auctions (and others) in 2007. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/can-you-spot-yourself-on-a-night-out-in-the-frontier-brooklands-auctions-and-others-in-2007-3605780

4. Our most read stories of 2022

In April we had a look inside Batley’s most expensive home for sale on Rightmove. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/take-a-look-inside-batleys-most-expensive-home-for-sale-on-rightmove-3653266

