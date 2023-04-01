Here are the most read stories for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in March 2023

News you can trust since 1858
Here are our most read stories of March 2023.
By Jessica Barton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

From nights out back in 2009, most expensive houses for sale, crime and retro photos, it’s been a jam-packed month!

Here are 10 of our most read stories in March 2023 - which one was your favourite?

On March 8, we had a look inside the most expensive house for sale in West Yorkshire. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-impressive-ps48m-home-in-dewsbury-is-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-on-rightmove-4053601

1. Our most read stories of March 2023

On March 8, we had a look inside the most expensive house for sale in West Yorkshire. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-impressive-ps48m-home-in-dewsbury-is-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-on-rightmove-4053601 Photo: Rightmove

On March 25, we had a walk down memory lane and stepped back inside the Batley Variety Club. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/picture-special-take-a-walk-down-memory-lane-and-step-back-inside-the-batley-variety-club-4077309

2. Our most read stories of March 2023

On March 25, we had a walk down memory lane and stepped back inside the Batley Variety Club. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/picture-special-take-a-walk-down-memory-lane-and-step-back-inside-the-batley-variety-club-4077309 Photo: YPN

On March 18, we looked at 46 photos which took us back to nights out at Bar Deco in 2010. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/bar-deco-46-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2010-4069725

3. Our most read stories of March 2023

On March 18, we looked at 46 photos which took us back to nights out at Bar Deco in 2010. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/bar-deco-46-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2010-4069725 Photo: SUB

On March 4, we looked at 16 retro photos of nights out at Auctions in 2009. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/auctions-16-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2009-4048161

4. Our most read stories of March 2023

On March 4, we looked at 16 retro photos of nights out at Auctions in 2009. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/auctions-16-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2009-4048161 Photo: SUB

