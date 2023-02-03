Here are the most read stories for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in January 2023

These are the top stories from January 2023 as read by you.
From nights out back in 2009, most expensive houses for sale, Stories In A Suitcase features, and retro photos of Dewsbury through the years, it’s been a fantastic start to the year.
Here are 10 of our most read stories in January 2023 - which one was your favourite?
1. Our most read stories of January 2023
On January 21, we had a look back at nights out in Dewsbury in 2009.
https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/brooklands-decco-and-legends-36-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-dewsbury-in-2009-3995437
Photo: SUB
On January 25, we had a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Cleckheaton.
https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-the-most-expensive-house-for-sale-in-cleckheaton-on-rightmove-4000388
Photo: Rightmove
On January 10, we took a walk down memory lane with 16 retro photos of Dewsbury.
https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/heritage/picture-special-16-retro-photos-of-dewsbury-through-the-years-3980142
Photo: SUB
On January 23, we had a look inside the most expensive property for sale in West Yorkshire.
https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-georgian-manor-house-in-leeds-is-the-most-expensive-property-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-on-rightmove-3995751
Photo: Rightmove