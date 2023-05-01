News you can trust since 1858
Here are the most read stories for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in April 2023

These are the top stories from April 2023 as read by you.

By Jessica Barton
Published 1st May 2023, 11:30 BST

From nights out back in 2010, most expensive houses for sale, crime and Primary School Offer Day, it’s jam-packed month!

Here are 10 of our most read stories in April 2023 - which one was your favourite?

On April 15, we had a walk down memory lane and stepped back inside Le Choix Bar in 2010. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/le-choix-bar-25-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2010-4102769

On April 15, we had a walk down memory lane and stepped back inside Le Choix Bar in 2010. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/le-choix-bar-25-photos-that-will-take-you-back-to-nights-out-in-batley-in-2010-4102769 Photo: SUB

On April 26, we had a look inside the most expensive house for sale in West Yorkshire. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-edwardian-ps37m-home-in-ilkley-is-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-on-rightmove-4117465

On April 26, we had a look inside the most expensive house for sale in West Yorkshire. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-edwardian-ps37m-home-in-ilkley-is-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-on-rightmove-4117465 Photo: Rightmove

On April 5, a Dewsbury car dealer pleaded guilty to selling unsafe vehicles. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/yorkshire-motor-village-dewsbury-car-dealer-pleads-guilty-to-selling-unsafe-vehicles-4093205

On April 5, a Dewsbury car dealer pleaded guilty to selling unsafe vehicles. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/yorkshire-motor-village-dewsbury-car-dealer-pleads-guilty-to-selling-unsafe-vehicles-4093205 Photo: Google streetview

On April 19, we took a peek inside one of the most expensive properties for sale in Scholes. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-scholes-on-rightmove-4108688

On April 19, we took a peek inside one of the most expensive properties for sale in Scholes. https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-one-of-the-most-expensive-properties-for-sale-in-scholes-on-rightmove-4108688 Photo: Rightmove

