Here are nine of the best events to look forward to in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield this summer

A variety of events ranging from music to sport to food and drink will all be happening in the next few months around Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield.

Here are some of the highlights and dates for your diary.

Livefields

At Oakwell Hall in Birstall over the weekend of July 8 and 9, the venue will host many nationwide tribute acts including the Antarctic Monkeys, Definitely Mightbe (the longest established Oasis tribute in the world) and Adored – a Stone Roses tribute.

In addition to the music, there will be stalls for face painting and more for children. Under 10s go free on the Sunday, make this concert a must see event for all ages.

Mirfield Show

August 20 sees the return of the annual Mirfield Agricultural Show, which attracts over 10,000 people each year to the Mirfield Showground.

Batley Pride in the Park

Organised by the Mirfield Agricultural Show Society, the event features two rings of attractions. The main ring hosts the horse and pony show, followed by shows highlighting birds of prey, sheep shearing, dancing and more activities.

The dog ring holds fun dog competitions, as well as the grounds holding stalls for pony rides, police and fire service displays and a food court.

Tickets are free for all children under 16, with tickets for adults £10 per person.

Run For Jo

The Run For Jo in memory of Jo Cox, held at Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall

The annual Run For Jo is a 6.5 kilometre run in memory of Jo Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen who was tragically killed in 2016.

The run is held to spread the message of Jo that “we have far more in common than that which divides us”.

A total of 250 people can enter the race through Oakwell Hall Country Park, with an entry fee of £16, with all proceeds being donated to the More In Common charity that supports local projects.

Alongside the run on Sunday, June 25, there is a 2.5km family fun run starting around 90 minutes after, featuring food stalls, bars and a mascots’ race, as well as a virtual 10k for anyone who is unable to attend the main event at Oakwell Hall.

Steve Halifax with his giant leek at last year's Mirfield Show

The Longest Day Festival

Four venues and six performance areas all in one day is what The Longest Day Festival is attempting to achieve in Cleckheaton on June 3. With free outside performances, close intimate spaces with musicians or large venues to dance and party, this festival is accessible and inclusive to all lovers of music.

With upcoming artists Boxteles and Counting7s providing “dirty riffs and attitudes” to the local music scene, this concert is going to be non-stop action in a town well regarded for its music heritage, at venues including The Loft, Rose & Crown and Mead Hall.

Dewsbury Charity Summer Festival

Described as “Dewsbury Beer Festival meets live music”, the event on June 30 and July 1 at Dewsbury Town Hall will see the best in local live entertainment along with 25 real ales, a craft lager bar, a cider and prosecco bar and a gin, vodka and rum bar, all while raising money for charity.

Batley Pride

Pauline Shackleton with her show tomatoes at last year's Mirfield Show

After five successful years of providing inclusivity and a sense of togetherness, Batley Pride’s sixth year promises to be its best yet.

With the organisers proudly stating “Pride is for everyone – let your colours shine”, on July 2 this sense of equality and diversity will be ever more present. Admission to Wilton Park, Batley is free, and there will be giant games, sports activities, food stalls plus live bands and artists, making a fun day for children and parents.

Mirfield Makers’ Summer Market

Mirfield Makers’ Summer Market promotes both creativity and an environmental message through selling upcycled furniture and recycled goods, all while supporting Mirfield’s St Paul’s Church.

The summer market is set to be a treat for all visitors on July 1. More than 40 different crafters and artists will be under the same roof, all promoting and advertising their products alongside refreshments and a raffle. Admission is free.

The market aims to broadcast the strong community the local designers have and hopefully inspire some visitors with their craft skills.

WOVEN festival

This year's WOVEN festival launches on June 3 with STRUT, a free one-day event taking place outside Dewsbury Town Hall centring around a community catwalk.

The catwalk will see groups, students and community members strutting their stuff and celebrating their individuality in their own handmade designs, embellishments and accessories.

This event will be a mix of fashion, music and fun, and will feature a music stage presented by Kirklees Year of Music, a pop-up skate park, as well as textile crafting opportunities.

The third biennial festival, which runs until July 9, will feature more than 100 free and ticketed events for all to enjoy.

The festival, which is funded by Kirklees Council, celebrates innovation in textiles across Kirklees. The theme of this year’s programme is sustainability – with core strands that focus on reducing waste and environmental impact while retaining creativity.

Kirklees Bands In The Parks

More than 30 free concerts will take place in parks across the district until August 28.

As part of the Kirklees Year of Music, the programme of concerts will take place across the district, from brass and silver bands, to jazz, swing and blues.

Pack a picnic, bring a folding chair, and join family, friends and your local community for these free concerts in the district’s picturesque green spaces.

The full programme of concerts can be found online at www.musicinkirklees.co.uk