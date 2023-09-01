News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Here are 9 of the best curry houses in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor

We’re taking a look at the nine most popular Indian restaurants and takeaways in North Kirklees as rated by TripAdvisor.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Oct 2022, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

The area is blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome restaurants and takeaways.

Here are nine of the best Indian cuisine establishments in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor.

Take a look to see if your favourite curry house makes the list!

1. Shama Restaurant, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike

1. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week

1. Shama Restaurant, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike Photo: Dominic Brown

Photo Sales
2. Bangla Lounge, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley

2. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week

2. Bangla Lounge, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley Photo: Dominic Brown

Photo Sales
3. Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

3. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week

3. Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
4. The Al-Nawab, Station Road, Mirfield

4. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week

4. The Al-Nawab, Station Road, Mirfield Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyDewsburyTripAdvisorNorth Kirklees