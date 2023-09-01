Here are 9 of the best curry houses in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor

We’re taking a look at the nine most popular Indian restaurants and takeaways in North Kirklees as rated by TripAdvisor.
The area is blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome restaurants and takeaways.
Take a look to see if your favourite curry house makes the list!
1. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week
1. Shama Restaurant, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike Photo: Dominic Brown
2. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week
2. Bangla Lounge, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley Photo: Dominic Brown
3. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week
3. Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Here are your top ten Indian restaurants in the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen area according to TripAdvisor as we celebrate National Curry Week
4. The Al-Nawab, Station Road, Mirfield Photo: Google Streetview