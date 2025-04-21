World Coal Carrying Championships 2025World Coal Carrying Championships 2025
World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

Here are 22 fabulous photos from Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
The World Coal Carrying Championships was back with a bang for 2025 – a competition that has gone from strength to strength since it began in 1963.

Over the years, it has been extended to include men’s, women’s and veterans’ races, with a female over-40s category.

The Gawthorpe Maypole Committee organises the event every Easter Monday and it is a nod to Wakefield’s mining heritage, two men who survived the Lofthouse Colliery disaster in 1973 were invited to give out prizes.

The event involves men carrying a 50kg sack of coal on their backs and women must carry 20kg across a 1,000-metre distance. The race is timed by using an original pigeon racing clock and volunteers’ stopwatches.

Here are the best photos from this year’s 62nd event.

Crowds watch in the rain.

1. World Coal Carrying Championships

Crowds watch in the rain. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
World Coal Carrying Championships.

2. World Coal Carrying Championships

World Coal Carrying Championships. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The oldest competitor, 78 year old David Page, takes part.

3. World Coal Carrying Championships

The oldest competitor, 78 year old David Page, takes part. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Watching the race.

4. World Coal Carrying Championships

Watching the race. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice