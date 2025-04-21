Here are 22 fabulous photos from Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships 2025

Over the years, it has been extended to include men’s, women’s and veterans’ races, with a female over-40s category.
The Gawthorpe Maypole Committee organises the event every Easter Monday and it is a nod to Wakefield’s mining heritage, two men who survived the Lofthouse Colliery disaster in 1973 were invited to give out prizes.
The event involves men carrying a 50kg sack of coal on their backs and women must carry 20kg across a 1,000-metre distance. The race is timed by using an original pigeon racing clock and volunteers’ stopwatches.
Here are the best photos from this year’s 62nd event.
