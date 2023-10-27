News you can trust since 1858
Reporter Series readers have recommended their favourite chip shops in the district on National Fish and Chips DayReporter Series readers have recommended their favourite chip shops in the district on National Fish and Chips Day
Here are 15 of the best chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, according to Reporter Series readers

Friday is often the day for a fish and chips treat - and North Kirklees has plenty of great options to choose from.
By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

With the October half term holiday set to begin, here’s a list of 15 of the best places for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen, as recommended by Dewsbury Reporter Series readers, to treat your family to a takeaway tea or a leisurely lunch.

The following recommendations are in no particular order.

256 Halifax Road, Liversedge

1. Shears Fisheries

256 Halifax Road, Liversedge Photo: Google

67 The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury

2. The Scarborough

67 The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury Photo: Google

New North Road, Heckmondwike

3. Six Lane Ends Fisheries

New North Road, Heckmondwike Photo: Google

396 Leeds Road, Dewsbury

4. Hemingway's Fish & Chips

396 Leeds Road, Dewsbury Photo: Google

