To help raise the funds needed to restore the tower, which dates back to 1846, the village community is set to come together this weekend at a Flower Festival which will be held at the church on Hopton Hall Lane.

A total of 15 village organisations and individuals are sponsoring the event, as well as creating flower displays.

Linda Hutchinson, church warden and chief festival organiser, said: “We are grateful to all those who are contributing to this project.”

St. John's Church in Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

The Flower Festival will be held on Friday, September 23, 2pm until 4pm, Saturday, September 24, 10am until 4pm and Sunday, September 25, 2pm until 4pm, at St. John’s Church.