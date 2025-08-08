Help Howlands: Dewsbury and District League of Friendship asks for public's support as it launches urgent fundraising appeal

A Dewsbury charity and community centre has issued an urgent fundraising appeal after announcing it is at risk of closing.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury and District League of Friendship, or Howlands as it is more commonly known, has supported disadvantaged adults in and around Dewsbury for 73 years.

Based on School Street in the town centre, it plays a vital role in the community by tackling loneliness and social isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent times Howlands has faced an uncertain future as funding has dried up from many sources.

Howlands, which is based on School Street in Dewsbury, is at risk of closure and has launched a fundraising appeal

Mark Boocock, a part-time development officer at Howlands, said: “It has become increasingly frustrating to try and find funds to simply help sustain the wonderful work that a small group of paid staff and many generous volunteers do at this centre.

“There seem to be far fewer opportunities for funding out there. Most central government and local authority funding has been squeezed due to budget constraints.

“The demand from an ever-growing number of charities has increased way beyond what the supply of charitable funds and other sources of income can satisfy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s sad to say, but we may be very close, weeks even, from the closure of what is a lifeline to many people in our local community.

“We are not talking huge amounts of money here.

“We’re looking at five-figure sums, circa £50,000 a year, to fund a gap in income and expenditure for a charity that easily gives back more than that through helping people overcome loneliness and social isolation.”

Originally, the charity was formed to create workshops to provide recreation and handicraft activities for disabled people.

With support from various organisations, the League of Friendship grew and eventually took residence in a former Victorian primary school building at the top of School Street in the early 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time the organisation’s constitution has adapted to meet the interests of those attending and now helps disadvantaged people who suffer from loneliness, social isolation and marginalisation.

The centre is also host to many other local charities and groups who are able to run events and sessions for people in North Kirklees.

Howlands is open five days a week with two sessions daily where attendees work on bespoke art and crafts projects in an environment that “promotes conversation, emotional support and the forging of healthy and supportive friendships”.

It also hosts indoor sports and games for attendees and fitness sessions to promote longevity and quality of health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “Howlands is a vital part of our community and it needs our support now more than ever.

“This community hub is a lifeline for many, offering a sense of purpose, a safe space and the opportunity to feel part of something greater.

“We are desperately seeking donors and supporters, whether it be local businesses or individuals wanting to help out.

“Please help our Howlands.”

To donate £3 to the Help Howlands campaign, text HOWLANDS to 70085. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message.

Donations can also be made via the campaign’s Just Giving page at https://checkout.justgiving.com/lr0wh9il4y

For more information, visit https://www.howlands.org.uk/help-howlands-campaign/