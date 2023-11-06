Help for Heroes: Dewsbury care home takes on ‘1 Mile a Day in November' challenge
A treadmill has been set up in the foyer of Ashworth Grange, on Ashworth Green, for participants to either walk or run in a bid to raise money for the charity, whose aim is to support the Armed Forces community to live well after service.
Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, said: “Our residents and team members have taken part in many fundraisers to support our community over the years. We are very lucky to care for, and work with, so many caring people.
“Every little helps, so please give anything you can to this incredible charity, or pop by to clock a mile on our treadmill.”
John Furmidge, an 87-year-old resident at the home who enjoys taking part in regular exercise sessions, was first in the queue to hop on the treadmill for Help for Heroes.
He said: “A mile a day is harder than it looks. However, it’s all for a good cause. Everyone should do their part.”
To sponsor Ashworth Grange’s ‘1 Mile a Day’ challenge, you can pick up a form from the home on Ashworth Green, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2SU.
To find out more, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.