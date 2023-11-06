Residents and staff members at a Dewsbury care home are taking on the ‘1 Mile a Day in November’ challenge, in aid of Help for Heroes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A treadmill has been set up in the foyer of Ashworth Grange, on Ashworth Green, for participants to either walk or run in a bid to raise money for the charity, whose aim is to support the Armed Forces community to live well after service.

Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, said: “Our residents and team members have taken part in many fundraisers to support our community over the years. We are very lucky to care for, and work with, so many caring people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every little helps, so please give anything you can to this incredible charity, or pop by to clock a mile on our treadmill.”

John Furmidge, an 87-year-old resident at Ashworth Grange, was first in the queue to hop on the treadmill to raise money for Help for Heroes.

John Furmidge, an 87-year-old resident at the home who enjoys taking part in regular exercise sessions, was first in the queue to hop on the treadmill for Help for Heroes.

He said: “A mile a day is harder than it looks. However, it’s all for a good cause. Everyone should do their part.”

To sponsor Ashworth Grange’s ‘1 Mile a Day’ challenge, you can pick up a form from the home on Ashworth Green, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, WF13 2SU.