Heckmondwike war veteran receives over 400 cards on 100th birthday

The appeal, set up by Paul Halloran, was made to celebrate war veteran Joe Weaver’s 100th birthday, which took place yesterday (Sunday, May 15).

Joe, who recently moved to Harrogate to be closer to his daughter, lived the majority of his life on Mount Avenue, White Lee, Heckmondwike and has been sent birthday cards from people in the local area and abroad.

Paul, who met Joe at a memorial service in Batley, set up the appeal after a conversation with one of Joe’s family members.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the left, Paul Halloran and Joe Weaver.

During the conversation they discussed what they could do to commemorate Joe’s 100th birthday, when they came up with the birthday card appeal - which has brought in more than 400 cards for Joe.

Paul said: “It was marvellous - humbled doesn’t even come close to how privileged I felt yesterday to be able to pass on all your cards, gifts and kind wishes to the wonderful Mr Joe Weaver on his 100th birthday.

“Joe received nearly 400 cards and there are still some more coming in as we speak - I think we are going to end up with nearly 500 cards.

“On the day we delivered just short of 400 cards.

Joe received more than 400 cards, paintings and poems.

“He was very shocked and he was so touched that I had put the appeal on my Facebook page as well - he had a tear or two.

“A few schools sent some cards, drawings and poems as well and one of the cards had a picture of Joe on it, which was really life-like.

“A pupil from another school also did a pencil drawing of Joe and it was incredible.

“He was absolutely over the moon and was very touched.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone.

“Thank you to each and every one of you that shared our appeal on social media, have passed a message on or sent a card.

“Thank you to everyone for putting the effort in and for letting him know that he is universally loved.

“Joe’s gone through and seen things that many of us can’t even comprehend.

“I salute him and I am genuinely in awe of his indomitable spirit.