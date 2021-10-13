Heckmondwike sensory space offers families tranquil together on 'pay as you feel' basis

Tracey King at Sensory Space UK in Heckmondwike

Sensory Play UK, on Union Street, offers a quiet, soothing space for youngsters with additional needs, children suffering from anxiety or any families wanting some peaceful time together.

Tracey King is behind the idea. She is offering sessions on a “pay as you feel” basis in a bid to make sure everyone can access the support on offer.

She said the setting is proving a hit so far but she is looking for businesses who can offer a financial boost to ensure she can keep running the service for even those with the lowest incomes.

“I want low-income families to be able to use the room so I want to continue with it as pay as you feel,” she said.

“I don’t want to be charging extortionate amounts.”

Tracey opened Sensory Play UK earlier this year after working in a Sure Start Centre where there was a sensory room.

With increasing numbers of children suffering mental health issues since the pandemic, she feels there is a real need for the relaxation and calming atmosphere she has to offer.

“My vision is to have places in lots of different towns so parents, especially those with additional needs, can know that if they’re out and their children have a meltdown they can come here and it is somewhere where they can escape. They can just pop in,” she added.