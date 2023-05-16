News you can trust since 1858
Heckmondwike scout group to hold ‘huge’ volunteer recruitment drive in Batley

The first Muslim scout group in Kirklees is preparing to hold a volunteer recruitment drive this Saturday, to help young people develop key life skills and empower them to become changemakers in society.

By Jessica Barton
Published 16th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The 1st Heckmondwike Ansaar Scout group is to hold the adult recruitment day at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Track Road, Batley on Saturday, May 20, from 2pm to 5pm

The group is looking for volunteers to join their troops, or start new groups, to meet the increasing demand in the Muslim community.

No previous experience is required, and training will be provided, with plenty of behind the scenes roles available.

The recruitment drive will take place at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Track Road, Batley.The recruitment drive will take place at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Track Road, Batley.
Volunteering can be done on a weekly basis or whenever-you-can.

Ansaar group leader, Abdul Latif said “I volunteer to give our next generation skills for life and confidence and make them into go-getters and doers.”

