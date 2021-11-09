Heckmondwike Salvation Army team wins Shop of the Year award

Pat Walker, shop manager Jan Rowan and Lauren Townsend

The branch, on Market Street, has been named Central Region Shop of the Year and overall winner of Shop of the Year at the organisation's annual conference.

The Heckmondwike team joined colleagues from around the UK at the event.

The awards were presented to shop manager Jan Rowan by Lieut-Colonel Alan Read, chairman of the board at the Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL), the trading arm of the charity which manages more than 225 shops and donation centres on behalf of the Salvation Army.

The Heckmondwike shop was nominated for the awards by the retail management team.

Sarah Heaney, regional manager central, said: “Jan and the team have been doing so much in their community.

"To create a lovely welcome, Jan has placed some flower pots at the entrance to the shop, which customers straight away commented on.

"Jan has also created a wildlife garden in a small space at the rear of the shop, adding a much needed social area where volunteers can meet to chat safely, which was made using recycled items.

"Many of the team live on their own, so the opportunity to gather with others has been really important, and created a strong team spirit, which I am sure is why there are so many great volunteers supporting the shop.

"The atmosphere in the shop is always vibrant and fun, a great place to be.

"Throughout the lockdowns, Jan has also been overseeing the donation point located in Asda Leeds, ensuring that we were able to keep it open every day.

"This proved to be a much needed service locally and generated stock that was sold in shops when trading resumed in April.

"Thank you and well done to the Jan and the team for creating such a hub of the community, and enabling the continued support of the Asda trial.”