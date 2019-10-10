Heckmondwike McDonalds worker's beauty pageant success

By day she works in McDonald’s but in her spare time, Clare Hurst is a glamorous, prize-winning beauty queen.

The 33-year-old from Heckmondwike has just taken the Miss UK Rose Role Model title for the second year running.

The win has landed her a place in a contest in Spain next year where she will face competition from around the world.

Clare, who is a customer care assistant at a McDonald’s in Huddersfield, said: “I put my heart and soul into doing this. This is my dream and passion.”

She was invited to enter The Miss UK Rose beauty pageant having won a prize in last year’s competition.

The contest took place in Chorley and was on the same day as Clare’s birthday and wedding anniversary.

She was interviewed by the eight judges about her hobbies and charity work for a cancer charity before taking part in three catwalk rounds - fashion, UK themed and evening wear.

Clare said she never thought she would win for a second time.

“I knew no matter what happened, I would still be smiling as to me it’s not about winning, it’s about taking part and enjoying it,” she said.

“I was shaking at first but when I got on stage I did as best as I could.

”When they called out my name, my face dropped. My mouth was open, I couldn’t believe it.”

As part of her beauty queen role, Clare is planning a sponsored open swim at Salford Quays in aid of mental health charity Mind.

She says she is looking forward to the competition in Spain and helping to inspire others.

”I am so proud, “she said. “And now I want to go out there and help others achieve there dreams like I have done.”