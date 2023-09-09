Heckmondwike Library hosts first Knit and Natter event
Heckmondwike Library hosted the first Knit and Natter event on Tuesday, September 5.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Sep 2023
The group has been set up to allow the community to come together, have a chat and a hot drink, as well as to do a bit of knitting.
PCSO’s Huscroft and Dyson from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the first ever session, with PCSO Dyson saying:
“This was a great contact point for ourselves, giving us the opportunity to discuss local issues.
“It was great to chat to the group and provide advice and assistance regarding crime and anti-social behaviour.
“It would be good to see more people attending in the future.”