Heckmondwike Library hosted the first Knit and Natter event on Tuesday, September 5.

The group has been set up to allow the community to come together, have a chat and a hot drink, as well as to do a bit of knitting.

PCSO’s Huscroft and Dyson from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the first ever session, with PCSO Dyson saying:

“This was a great contact point for ourselves, giving us the opportunity to discuss local issues.

“It was great to chat to the group and provide advice and assistance regarding crime and anti-social behaviour.