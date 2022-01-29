Heckmondwike is fifth hardest place to pass your driving test in Yorkshire

The Heckmondwike driving test centre has a pass rate of 43.7 per cent

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing, according to data sourced from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”

In Yorkshire and the Humber there were 103,837 tests conducted between April 2020 and September 2021 and 50,563 passes. This means 48.7 per cent of tests resulted in a pass.

Here we reveal the centres in Yorkshire where it is hardest to pass your driving test:

1. Leeds - pass rate 40.4 per cent.

2. Sheffield (Handsworth) - pass rate 41.6 per cent.

3. Doncaster - pass rate 43.1 per cent.

4. Grimsby Coldwater - pass rate 43.4 per cent.

5. Heckmondwike - pass rate 43.7 per cent.

6. Halifax - pass rate 45.6 per cent.

7. Pontefract - pass rate 46.6 per cent.

8. Wakefield - pass rate 47.1 per cent.

9. Scunthorpe - pass rate 47.1 per cent.