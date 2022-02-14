Heckmondwike hero gran saves the life of 'medical miracle' newborn baby - twice

Katie Dolan, 24, a recruitment consultant from Heckmondwike, went into labour unexpectedly - after just 24 weeks and five days of pregnancy.

This forced her mum Joanne Dolan, 53, to spring into action and deliver baby Niamh by herself.

The youngster, born breech and weighing just 1.5lbs, has since been described as a medical miracle by stunned doctors.

Joanne Dolan and Katie Dolan with baby Niamh in hospital

And her survival was aided by gran Joanne, who performed mouth to mouth to save her life - twice.

Joanne said: "I didn't have any time to think, I was terrified but just acted as quickly as I could.

"I was anxious and unsure if I had done it properly, but was on the phone to 999 and they explained how to do the CPR. "

Katie only became aware of her pregnancy after 19 weeks.

Katie with baby Niamh

She was then in and out of hospital with heavy bleeding after 22 weeks.

Katie said: "The bleeding kept starting and stopping, and I was being transferred around lots of different hospitals - it was quite scary and I had no idea what was going on."

On November 24, Katie was finally able to return home from hospital and her mum stayed with her.

Katie said: "I woke up at midnight with an urge to go to the toilet. Then I started getting really strong contractions, and I remember shouting and calling for my mum.

Baby Niamh was described as a 'medical miracle' after being born at 24 weeks

"She immediately called the ambulance and they stayed on the phone with us while my mum had to deliver my baby, Niamh.

"Within 15 minutes, Niamh had been delivered and was born breech. My mum had to resuscitate Niamh twice.

"I honestly don't even remember much, I was in so much shock."

Joanne, whose rapid response ended up saving Niamh's life, said: "The whole thing was so scary but I knew I had to do something."

After Niamh was born, two ambulances arrived and took the family to Pinderfields Hospital.

There the neonatal staff had to come down to the ambulance and "do all sorts to try and get Niamh breathing", Katie said.

She added: "My mum and I had to wait for five hours in the waiting room to see if Niamh was ok or not.

"The staff managed to get her stable. It was absolutely terrifying.

"They then said that Niamh would need to be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sheffield, but that she was quite poorly and did not know if she was going to make the journey.

"I wasn't even allowed to go to Sheffield with her because you can't travel 24 hours after giving birth - I was in so much pain and shock."

Katie then went home "exhausted" with her mum, and waited for a phone call which then confirmed Niamh had made it to the hospital and had arrived safely and stable.

The baby is now 10 weeks old on high flow oxygen therapy, and is still a while away from coming home.

Katie said: "I haven't been able to hold Niamh as she's been on a ventilator and is being fed through a tube.

"She is now 3.7lbs and needs to put more weight on before she can come home to us.