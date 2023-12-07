Heckmondwike Grammar School wins North Secondary School of the Year Award in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heckmondwike Grammar School has won the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024’s North Secondary School of the Year Award.
The Parent Power Guide, widely regarded as the most authoritative survey of the top schools in the country, featured Heckmondwike Grammar in its latest edition.
The guide considers academic results from GCSEs and A-levels of both independent and state schools.
It also looks at other aspects of the schools, such as lunch menus, extra curricular clubs and well-being initiatives.
Peter Roberts, head teacher at Heckmondwike Grammar, said: “I am thrilled and delighted for everyone involved with the school to be awarded this accolade.
“For many years we have been recognised as a high performing school locally and regionally, so it is now particularly pleasing to be acknowledged on a national stage.
“Many of the highest performing schools are in the South of England, which makes Heckmondwike stand out even further.
“The important thing is that our students get the great education they deserve, the results they have strived for and the opportunities for further progression, which will set them on course for very high calibre careers.”
Other winners include Ripon Grammar, which was named Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024, and The Grammar School at Leeds, which won the Independent School of the Year 2024 Award.
Helen Davies, editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results.”
For more information, visit www.thetimes.co.uk/schools-league-table