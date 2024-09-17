Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nostalgic memories came back for many shoppers as the Heckmondwike Farmers’ Market put up its stalls in the town centre's main car park near the iconic 1863 clock commemorating King Edward VII's marriage.

The change of setting turned out to be an emotional moment, especially for those who still remember the old market as it was in its heyday before the stalls were moved into the former Heckmondwike Market Hall.

The market hall was closed in 2016, and then demolished last year as part of the town's development blueprint.

Although the outdoor farmers’ market has made a comeback, all the stalls had to relocate last month from their original space at the now cordoned off Heckmondwike Bus Hub.

Coun Viv Kendrick (left) doing her shopping at one of the haberdashery stalls

Work has begun on the construction of a new bus station for the town under proposals submitted by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A decision was made as a result to temporarily move everything onto the main car park - which used to be the old market's original location.

Many residents from Heckmondwike still remember the rows of stalls used on that exact spot by the traders every week.

A trader selling fresh plants next to the old clock

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Councillor Viv Kendrick, who was one of the shoppers at the farmers’ market, said: “I can remember bringing my own children years ago to the bustling thriving market as it was in those days in this actual part of the town centre.

“A big thanks clearly goes to Simon Thirkill, who has really worked hard to bring back the market.

“It's not as big as it used to be during the post-war years, or as it was in the decades of the 1980s and 90s, but at least it's a positive start.

“We now need to build on this positivity.

An arts and crafts/toys stall

“The ward councillors would like to in the near future welcome at least one more stall, or possibly more, selling fresh fruit and vegetables, alongside another trader selling traditional sweets.

“I would also encourage some of the local shops in the town centre to come forward and use the market stalls for selling their products. It will be an ideal opportunity for these local businesses to experiment with the outdoor footfall.”

She added: “The lovely experience has certainly got me thinking. So I shall be consulting my ward colleagues about the possible idea of reusing at least a strip of the old market space again.”