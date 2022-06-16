Heckmondwike clothing business signs up to sponsor The Jo Cox Way

Tim Smith from the Jo Cox Way organising team with Graeme Stocks from Drop Clothing.

Drop Clothing, based in Heckmondwike, the town where Jo grew up, is one of Yorkshire’s fastest growing clothing brands.

Founded only four years ago, it now offers more than 1,000 products and will be providing financial backing for this year's ride, as well as supporting the riders.

Graeme Stocks, Drop’s creator, said: “It is our absolute pleasure to support a cause that is close to our hearts.

“Jo was and still is an integral part of our local community and we share her passion for inclusion, acceptance, togetherness and community spirit.

“We are grateful for her example and love the work that her legacy continues to do through the Jo Cox Foundation.

“Good luck to all the riders, and we wish you all a safe journey to London.”

The Jo Cox Way was founded in 2016 by Sarfraz Mian BEM, a North Yorkshire business executive and keen cyclist, shortly after Jo was murdered, to help raise awareness and funds to continue and support the causes that she believed in.

Now in its seventh year, more than 70 riders of all abilities, aged from 18 to 76, are due to complete the ride this year.

The 280-mile, five-day journey to London is expected to set off from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on July 27, arriving in London on July 31, with overnight stops in Buxton in Derbyshire, Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, Milton Keynes and Uxbridge in Middlesex.

Sarfraz said: “We are thrilled and hugely grateful for the support provided by Graeme and the team at Drop.

“We have benefitted from their generosity in previous years, but for them to be our main sponsor for our biggest ride yet, with more than 70 cyclists, is wonderful.

“I know very well the pressures that businesses are facing at this challenging economic time and for Drop to increase their support shows that they recognise that work to support our communities is now all the more vital.”

To sponsor the riders, donate via www.justgiving.com/campaign/thejocoxway2022