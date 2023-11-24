There will be fun for all the family at Heckmondwike’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Crowds at last year's Heckmondwike Christmas lights switch-on event

The event on Saturday, November 25, starts at 4pm in Green Park, with the Christmas lights being switched on at 7pm as the town gets into the festive spirit.

There will be a Christmas market with 20 stalls, as well as fairground rides, Santa’s grotto, circus skills workshops and community-built light installations.