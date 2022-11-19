Following on from a visit to Rainbow Baby Bank earlier in the month - where children and councillors from the school learned all about how the charity works - the Norristhorpe school organised a donation drive for the charity, based on Westgate.

Manager Sam Cottam said: “Rainbow Baby Bank would like to thank all the staff, pupils and parents who made this possible. This will make such a difference to struggling families during these difficult times.

“The collection was enormous and filled the van to the brim.”

Children from Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School enjoyed a visit to Rainbow Baby Bank before helping to provide an ‘enormous’ donation to the charity which will ‘make such a difference to struggling families’ across Kirklees.

Established in May 2019, the charity supplies families and mothers-to-be with new and pre-loved baby equipment essentials such as cots, prams, highchairs, nappies and toiletries via external agency referral only to the whole of Kirklees.

Rainbow Baby Bank, which also has a charity shop next door, helps vulnerable families who are experiencing issues such as poverty, unemployment and domestic violence and they work collaboratively with health visitors, midwives, family support and social workers, other charities, places of worship, local schools, Kirklees Council and GP surgeries.

The charity has seen an unprecedented increase in referrals over the last 12 months and October was their busiest ever month with 93 referrals.

Rainbow Baby Bank welcomes donations, which can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

The collection that Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School donated "filled the van to the brim.”

A collection service is available in Kirklees.

For more information please contact the charity on 01924 694500 or via email: [email protected]

