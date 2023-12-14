A Heckmondwike care home administrator has received a prestigious Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Keri Young, who is the Home Administrator at Barchester run Spen Court in Heckmondwike, has claimed the 15 Year Service Award after starting in November 2008. She has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Keri Young has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Paula Pearson, General Manager of Spen Court Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Keri Young. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

“I speak for all of us here at Spen Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Keri Young!”