Heckmondwike care home resident Marion celebrates 100th birthday

Marion, who was born in London, has been a resident at Meadow Green Extra Care in Heckmondwike for the past nine years and staff and fellow residents helped her celebrate her centenary year on Friday by joining her for a buffet lunch and some music entertainment in the main social room which was decorated with inflatable balloons to mark the special occasion.

She was helped to blow out the three candles on her cake after a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' but the cherry on top was provided by Queen Elizabeth II who sent her a prized card with a personal message.

Julie Hastwell, Service Manager at Meadow Green, who helped to organise the gathering, said:

Marion Petyt (front middle) celebrates her 100th birthday at Meadow Green

"It is a massive achievement, to get to 100. She is like ‘The Don’ here at Meadow Green! Everyone looks up to her and everybody knows her. She is on our dementia ward but she comes down for her dinner every day and everyone loves her.

"It really is amazing, especially with Covid over the last couple of years. They have all been through it and they’ve all been behind doors for two years but we are slowly trying to get everyone back out to see each other, like this do for Marion. This is what it is all about. It is a massive community here.

"They have all come out to celebrate her birthday. It has just been nice to get everyone together to celebrate with Marion. She’s a legend.”