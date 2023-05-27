News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Heckmondwike care home celebrates World Cocktail Day

Residents at a care home in Heckmondwike have celebrated World Cocktail Day.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Spen Court Care Home, on Railway Street in the town, welcomed in the special occasion, first established on May 13, 1806, by mixing their own exotic concoction and taking part in a cocktail-themed quiz.

Nicole Benn, General Manager at Spen Court, said: “We all had so much fun trying all sorts of different spirits and mixers from around the globe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”

Residents celebrate World Cocktail DayResidents celebrate World Cocktail Day
Residents celebrate World Cocktail Day
Most Popular

Jean Gilgrass, a resident at the care home, added: “I absolutely love a cocktail, there really isn’t anything better. I very much enjoyed trying some different mixes, I always like to try new things. I think I will sleep well tonight!”

Spen Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, and provides residential, dementia and respite care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘Exciting’ preparations in full flow as Mirfield school approaches 30th birthday
World Cocktail Day at Spen CourtWorld Cocktail Day at Spen Court
World Cocktail Day at Spen Court
Spen Court celebrated World Cocktail DaySpen Court celebrated World Cocktail Day
Spen Court celebrated World Cocktail Day