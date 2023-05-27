Spen Court Care Home, on Railway Street in the town, welcomed in the special occasion, first established on May 13, 1806, by mixing their own exotic concoction and taking part in a cocktail-themed quiz.

Nicole Benn, General Manager at Spen Court, said: “We all had so much fun trying all sorts of different spirits and mixers from around the globe.

“Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”

Residents celebrate World Cocktail Day

Jean Gilgrass, a resident at the care home, added: “I absolutely love a cocktail, there really isn’t anything better. I very much enjoyed trying some different mixes, I always like to try new things. I think I will sleep well tonight!”

Spen Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, and provides residential, dementia and respite care.

World Cocktail Day at Spen Court