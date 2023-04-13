Decorated by staff in the home, the new Memory Café at Spen Court on Railway Street launched this week.

The cafe hopes to provide a welcoming space for carers in the community as well as their loved ones who may be living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole Benn, general manager at Spen Court, said: “The new Memory Café looks brew-tea-ful!

The new Memory Café launched on Tuesday, April 11.

“Dedicated to members of our local community who are carers for loved ones who are living with dementia, we’ll be hosting a new Café in our newly launched memory café every last Wednesday of each month between 2pm and 4pm.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open, and we’re happy to answer any questions you may have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch on Tuesday, April 11, staff and residents at the home marked the occasion with a visit from Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Ms Leadbeater joined the residents of the home for their monthly Dementia Café and conversed with the residents over a cup of tea and cake - she even treated them to a dance!

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Nicole Benn, general manager at Spen Court.

Following the visit, Ms Leadbeater said: "It was such a joy to join residents and staff at Spen Court Care Home for a special Memory Lane Dementia Café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spen Court prides itself on offering a wide range of activities to residents and they clearly enjoyed themselves. The oldest lady was 101 years old!

"We danced to Elvis and the staff were so compassionate and supportive of the residents and their families.

"It was so good to see such a positive approach to looking after people when they need care."

Nicole added: “It was lovely to have our local MP Kim Leadbeater here for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The residents were delighted that she was able to visit us and join in on the day.

“We all had a wonderful day and we hope that Kim will come to see us again soon!”

Spen Court Care Home on Railway Street in Heckmondwike is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

The home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad