Clare Louise Hurst, who lives in Heckmondwike, is proud to announce that she has been nominated in the ‘Lifetime Achiever’ category of the Pride of Britain Awards by her friends, family and supporters.

After nearly giving up her passion of being a beauty queen last year due to mental health struggles, this is ‘truly an honour’ for Claire who wishes to help others who are struggling.

Clare said: “I am shocked and overwhelmed. I can’t believe how many people have nominated me already - it’s unbelievable.

Heckmondwike beauty queen, Clare Louise Hurst.

“It’s truly an honour to be nominated, especially after my struggles with mental health, something I never thought I would get through.

“But I have come out on the other side and realised I am stronger than I think I am.

“My goal now is to help others and support those who are going through mental health issues, to show them that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that they can get through it.

“To be nominated for something as amazing as the Pride of Britain Awards, which I have seen on TV, is just incredible.

“It’s an honour, even if I don't get shortlisted. But, If I do get shortlisted I will be jumping for joy, it will be my biggest achievement ever.”

“Thank you to all my friends, family and supporters who have nominated me so far - I can't thank them enough.”

The Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards in partnership with TSB, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make the world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

Screened on ITV in November, it is the biggest awards show of its kind on British TV.

Nominations for the Pride of Britain Awards close on Sunday, August 6. To nominate Claire, visit https://www.prideofbritain.com/nominate/

