Heavenly Desserts launches new tapas range and a bespoke vegan offering

The refreshed selection of sweet treats at Heavenly Desserts, which recently opened a new store at Batley Plaza, features an innovative range of tapas tasting plates, the "Grow Up" cheesecake Oreo pot and a bespoke vegan menu.

Updates to signature classics are also featured in the menu upgrade, with all-new flavours available for the franchise’s beloved croffle, fresh twists on its summer drinks selection, and innovative new taste combinations for cheesecakes, cookie doughs and crepes.

Heavenly Desserts’ revamped offering also includes the company’s long-awaited Heaven at Home authentic Italian gelato pots, designed for sweet-toothed customers to enjoy at home.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavenly Desserts' tapas menu

The gelato range is slowly churned while simultaneously frozen and is available in an assortment of flavours to suit all palates.

Yousif Aslam, director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “Our new menu has been under development for some time now, and we are thrilled to be finally launching it in-store and online.

"We are particularly excited to be bringing our customers the quintessential Heavenly Desserts luxury take on sweet tapas, which we believe will change the way that our customers enjoy desserts.

“We are proud to have built our franchise around great care and attention to detail in developing every product on our menu, and it is with this attitude, we have brought our latest range of creations to life.”

Yousif added: “Furthermore, allowing our customers to take a slice of heaven home with them has always been our goal, and we hope that our customers enjoy our Heaven at Home artisanal gelato pots as much as we have loved designing them.”