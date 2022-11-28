Myla’s Mission is a charity event which will be held at Dewsbury’s Shaw Cross Rugby Club on Saturday, December 10, to raise money for 4Louis, a UK charity that supports parents and families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss.

Myla Mould, the daughter of Mike and Kirsty, who live in Ossett, arrived stillborn on July 4, nearly 18 weeks ahead of her expected due date, at Pinderfields Hospital.

The family were, however, able to have “three amazing days” with her in the bereavement and family room at the Wakefield hospital.

Mike Mould, right, father of Myla, with friend Brad who completed the Great North Run in memory of Myla.

Anna Walker, Mike’s sister, said: “Our family had three amazing days with Myla, which is all thanks to the amazing staff at Pinderfields and, most importantly, the 4Louis charity.

“4Louis has funded many bereavement and family rooms which offer families the opportunity to spend precious time with their baby or child in a peaceful and homely environment while they prepare to say goodbye.

“The bereavement room at Pinderfields helped Mike and Kirsty because we all got to go up and spend time with her.

“They also supply beautiful memory boxes that contain many items to help inspire bereaved families to capture mementos of their baby or child - like footprints and handprints, little matching teddies and an acknowledge for life certificate. They also supply burial boxes.

Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield

“We then had the pleasure of volunteering for the day in Sunderland at 4Louis’ headquarters to make these memory and burial boxes on Myla’s due date, on November 4.

“However, they said that 1,500 boxes would not last them even two days, which is really saddening.”

The Christmas fair charity event, at the Leeds Road venue, starts at noon, where there will be stalls, a tombola, a rodeo bull, food and drink, an inflatable snow globe and a visit from the West Yorkshire Fire Service, as well as a Disney princess and Santa Claus himself.

Live music will be provided throughout the day, courtesy of performers from Real Live Music, who have also joined together to release a charity single for Myla’s Mission - a cover version of Michael Jackson’s ‘You Are Not Alone.’

Money was also raised for the charity by one of Mr Mould’s friends who completed the Great North Run in Myla’s memory.

Anna, who lives in Chickenley, Dewsbury, with husband Simon, added: “People move on but the families don’t move on. I want Mike and Kirsty to know that she won’t be forgotten. We want Myla’s name to be out there.

“I want to thank the acts for their own time in performing. We have already raised around £2,000 but it will be great to raise even more money for a beautiful little girl who made a huge impression on all of our hearts in so little time.”

