Healthy Mums ask locals to become gift sponsors for women and children in refuges

The local charity want to provide gifts for those who may have none under the tree this Christmas.

Now in its third year, the charity hopes that the Christmas Support Project will supply 450 women and children with gifts this year. They are also looking for local businesses to help sponsor 200 £15 vouchers, so that families can have Christmas dinner at home. The vouchers cannot be used to buy alcohol.

“We just want these families to be able to have a happy Christmas in the comfort of their own homes, rather than having to go to a refuge on Christmas day,” said Erran Taylor, chair of Healthy Mums.

The charity asks that all gift sponsors donate something sweet, something snuggly and a main gift. For example, if you are matched with a child you could buy chocolate, a teddy and a toy or if you’re matched with a woman you might opt for hot chocolate, some gloves and a smellies set.

“We didn’t want it to be a financial burden, but we wanted to give the women and children a good gift, as we are aware that for a lot of people this will the only thing they’ll be opening on Christmas morning.”

The project began in 2017,after Mrs Taylor discovered that her local refuge was at full capacity.

“I always try to do something for others at Christmas. I was a little naive and didn’t think we’d have a refuge in our area. I posted a status on Facebook asking people to get involved and donate some gifts and it got shared around and just exploded.

“We actually had too many people wanting to get involved so instead of getting gifts for just one refuge, we ended up getting gifts for five refuges across Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford. I’m always amazed at how generous people are,” said Mrs Taylor.

The deadline for return of items is December 7, you can register as a gift donor on the Healthy Mums website.