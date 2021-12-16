Health chiefs reflect one year on from start of vaccine rollout in Kirklees

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, and Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council

Since the first Covid jab was given last December, more than 306,000 people in the district have had their first dose of the vaccine, with 278,000 of those having also received their second.

On top of that, 135,000 have now had their booster jab.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “As we celebrate 12 months of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, I want to pay tribute to Kirklees residents who have stepped up to protect themselves and their community.

“I also want to thank all NHS staff, council colleagues and all those local volunteers who have delivered such a remarkable programme and will continue to do so over the Christmas period.

“I want to thank you all for playing your part.

“I know there is currently some uncertainty about the Omicron variant. But we know that taking up your booster and getting tested regularly remain the most effective ways of reducing the spread of the virus.

“Anyone over 18 can book a Covid-19 booster appointment online if it’s been two months since your second dose.

“You can find out more about how to book your booster online as well as information about drop-in vaccination centres on the council’s website.

“If you haven’t had your first or second dose yet, it’s not too late to protect yourself. Just log on to the NHS website or call 119 to arrange yours.”

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “In the last year we’ve seen thousands of people come through the doors of the vaccination clinics in Kirklees to get their jabs.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in making the programme a success.

“The teams have all worked so hard to help keep our community safe and continue to do so.

“If you haven’t had your jab yet or if you’re eligible for your booster, please come forward and get vaccinated. The teams are still here and ready to help.