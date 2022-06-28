Healey School pupils' street signs give a clear message to dog owners

The posters are now displayed around the school and close to Healey Community Centre in the hope that dog owners will take notice and clean up their acts.

The artwork was the result of a competition in which the pupils created posters about dog fouling and dogs being off-lead.

The competition came about when two Kirklees Council public space protection officers visited the school to talk about problems with dog owners close to the school.

Pictured at Healey Junior and Infant School are, front row from left, winning designers Umar (11), Akif (six), Izyaan (seven) and Jaycee (10) displaying their posters. Back row (from left) Hayley Butler and Julian Cross, from Kirklees Council, and Tracey Ashton from Healey J and I School

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Children are often the ones that suffer the most because of irresponsible dog owners not cleaning up after their dogs or allowing them to roam off-lead.

"These children are having to avoid stepping in dog mess every day they go to school because of the actions of a small minority of dog owners.

"Also, an off-lead dog can be very frightening to a small child.

"The designs carry very strong messages that we hope dog owners will hear loud and clear and take the right action.”

Speaking on behalf of the four poster designers, ten-year-old Jaycee said: “We hope the dog owners will see our posters, pick up their dog’s poo and put it in the bin where it belongs.”