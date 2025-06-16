Candles are lit in India as people pay homage to the victims of the Air India flight which crashed last week. The brother of a Mirfield cricketer is sadly among the people who tragically lost their lives. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The brother of a Mirfield cricketer is among nearly 300 people who tragically lost their lives in the Air India plane crash last week.

Moorlands CC confirmed on social media that Krutik Patel’s brother was sadly among the dead after the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off on Thursday (June 12) from Ahmedabad in the west of India.

The cricket club, which plays in the Huddersfield Premier Cricket League and is based on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, posted on Facebook:

“Everyone at Moorlands CC is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Krutik Patel’s brother in the recent Air India incident.

“Krutik has returned to India to be with his family during this unimaginably difficult time and we want him to know that he has the full support and love of everyone at the club.”

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the flight were killed, with at least 270 people in total being reported to have lost their lives in the incident after the plane crashed into an accommodation building for doctors.

In a direct message to the cricketer, Moorlands CC said:

“Krutik, we’re thinking of you and your family. Your Moorlands family is with you and we send our heartfelt condolences.”

Krutik, a top order batter and experienced right-arm off-spinner, joined the Mirfield club at the start of the 2025 campaign after spending four seasons in the UK with Pool in the Aire-Wharfe Premier League where he scored nearly 4,000 runs.