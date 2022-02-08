Haven announces almost 400 new jobs at its Yorkshire holiday parks

Haven has announced it is looking for almost 400 new team members in 2022

Roles will be available across a range of functions including food and beverage from chefs’ roles to front of house, lifeguards, security, experience, bar and reception teams and cleaning roles at Blue Dolphin, Thornwick Bay, Reighton Sands, Primrose Valley and Far Grange parks.

Both full time and part time vacancies are available and with the rise in UK holidays set to continue, the need to help provide great holiday experiences has never been greater.

Nick Cook, general manager at Haven’s Blue Dolphin park in Filey, said: “Our team is a huge part of what makes Haven the leading UK holiday operator and we have a number of exciting job opportunities available.

“If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and brilliant memories, then we would love to hear from you.

"There are so many different roles available, from working in our bars and restaurants to lifeguards in our pools.

"We can provide full training and support and flexible hours to work around family life, so it’s a great time to join the team.”

For those who are looking to get a start in tourism, there are lots of roles available and you need not have previous experience.

Haven is having a recruitment day on Saturday, February 19 at Primrose Valley Holiday Park, Primrose Valley, Filey, YO14 9RF, for people who may be interested in job opportunities at any of the Yorkshire parks.

The open day will run from 10am until 4pm, entry is free and there will be team members from all five Yorkshire parks on hand to talk about the roles in more detail.