Kirklees Council are looking to make even more improvements to the Local Offer. It’s already a one-stop-shop for supporting children, young people and families, featuring activities, advice, information and details of local organisations who can help – but your views will help to shape future ideas.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “The Local Offer is already a popular and trusted website for people across Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was originally developed with local families, who gave excellent insight into how they wanted to access SEND information, but we are always looking for new ideas.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities.

“By sharing their views, families will have a real influence over future planning – making sure they can find everything they need.

“The Local Offer is all about helping our children and young people to fulfil their potential and have the best possible start in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In creating the Local Offer, the council worked closely with PCAN (Parent of Children with Additional Needs), KIAS (Kirklees Information Advice and Support), plus parents, children and a range of professionals.

The Local Offer survey is now up and running. To take part in the survey, visit Has the Local Offer helped you? (office.com)