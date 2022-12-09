News you can trust since 1858
For dog-owners in North Kirklees, there are a number of pubs in the area where you and your four legged best friend will be welcomed. Picture: Getty Images

Have a pint with your pooch: Here are 13 pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are dog-friendly

Have yourself a merry little Christmutts by taking your four-legged furry friend to one of these dog-friendly pubs in North Kirklees.

By Adam Cheshire
5 minutes ago

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your happy hound at a warm and welcoming local hostelry.

And, for dog-owners in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, there are a number of pubs in the area where you and your best friend will be yappily welcomed.

So if the lure of a pint with your pooch wets your whistle, here’s 13 dog-friendly pubs to visit in North Kirklees, according to www.doggiepubs.co.uk

1. The Shepherd's Boy, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury

Photo: Google streetview

2. Shoulder of Mutton Briestfield, Briestfield Rd, Briestfield, Dewsbury

Photo: Google streetview

3. The Black Bull Inn, Kirkgate, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Google streetview

4. The Hare and Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield

Photo: Google streetview

