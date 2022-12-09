Have yourself a merry little Christmutts by taking your four-legged furry friend to one of these dog-friendly pubs in North Kirklees.

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your happy hound at a warm and welcoming local hostelry.

And, for dog-owners in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, there are a number of pubs in the area where you and your best friend will be yappily welcomed.

So if the lure of a pint with your pooch wets your whistle, here’s 13 dog-friendly pubs to visit in North Kirklees, according to www.doggiepubs.co.uk

1. Here are 13 pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are dog-friendly 1. The Shepherd's Boy, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

2. Here are 13 pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are dog-friendly 2. Shoulder of Mutton Briestfield, Briestfield Rd, Briestfield, Dewsbury Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

3. Here are 13 pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are dog-friendly 3. The Black Bull Inn, Kirkgate, Birstall, Batley Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

4. Here are 13 pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are dog-friendly 4. The Hare and Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales