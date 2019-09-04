Have a break, have a chit chat to help Leeds Mind on World Suicide Prevention Day

Birstall Shopping Park is hosting a free coffee morning to encourage people to get together and talk while raising funds for Leeds Mind.

The event, at the park’s Costa Coffee, will raise awareness of mental health issues from 10am until lunchtime on Tuesday, which is World Suicide Prevention Day 2019. A limited amount of free drinks are available on a first come, first served basis.

Representatives from Leeds Mind will be attending the get together armed with flyers and leaflets about its ‘have a break, have a chit-chat’ campaign and will be on hand to offer any further guidance and support to local residents.

Simon Burgin, facilities manager at Birstall Shopping Park, said: “What we’re hosting at Costa is going to be really chilled out, but at the same time, we want to encourage people to come forward and talk about a really serious issue. We also want to get the message across to all local residents, as well as our shoppers and visitors that reaching out and listening to people who are struggling, in a non-judgmental and supportive way, and pointing them in the direction of professional support, can be a life-saving act.”

Charli Brunning, corporate fundraising officer at Leeds Mind, added: “Leeds Mind is exceptionally grateful to Costa Coffee at Birstall Shopping Park, which will be hosting our fundraising team for a day of raising awareness, sharing information, showing support and fundraising for the vital work that we do as a local charity.”

Leeds Mind is an independent charity affiliated with the Mind group. Mind has a national information line – 0300 123 3393 – or text 86463. For more about Leeds Mind, visit www.leedsmind.org.uk.