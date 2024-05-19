Happy Valley star to take part in this year’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Colour Run
On Saturday, June 8, Forget Me Not’s Colour Run returns to Greenhead Park in Huddersfield from 11am.
Joining the runners this year will be Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in BBC drama Happy Valley.
The Colour Run sees up to 1000 participants take on an easy 3km or 5km walk, jog or run while being showered in clouds of coloured powder. By the end of the run, everyone looks like they’ve run through a rainbow.
Every year, families who have been supported by Forget Me Not join the run, remembering and celebrating their children.
This year will be Rhys Connah’s first Colour Run and he said: “I’ve heard great things about the Colour Run, it will definitely be the biggest Forget Me Not event I’ve been to.
"I’m looking forward to being part of the incredible community of families and supporters who will be gathering in Greenhead Park, hearing people’s stories, sharing some laughs and good times, and of course getting colourful!”
“I’ve visited and seen for myself the difference Forget Me Not makes to families at Russell House.
"It’s lovely that an event like this, which will hopefully raise lots of money for Forget Me Not, also makes a special day for parents like Lucy and Ethan and their family and friends.”
Alison Parker, Relationship Manager at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice said: “Rhys is incredibly generous with his time, we’re thrilled that he’ll be joining us for the day.
"We first met Rhys when he came to open our 13th charity shop, in Hebden Bridge, and he was happy to hang around chatting to fans and posing for selfies. I’m sure people will have ample opportunity to meet him on the day.
“Colour Run is always a special day, it’s our biggest and most colourful event of the year and one the whole community can get involved in, whatever your age or fitness level.
"Every penny raised by participants getting sponsored will go towards supporting local families facing or living with the loss of their child.”
