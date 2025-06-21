Happy Valley star joins runners as Forget Me Not’s Colour Run

Happy Valley star Rhys Connah joined colourful crowds celebrating, remembering, and showing support for Forget Me Not children’s hospice at the charity’s eighth Colour Run.

The lively event saw 1,000 people run, walk and jog through clouds of colour at Greenhead Park.

Together, they raised over £42,000 towards the charity’s vital work supporting babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

Among the participants was Hollie Shaw, 21, from Greetland. Hollie was one of the first children to stay at Russell House when it opened in 2011 and this year she became the first Forget Me Not young person to speak from the stage at the Colour Run.

Rhys Connah who plays Ryan in Happy Valley. Credit: Mike Robinson.

Hollie was born with epidermolysis bullosa – a rare genetic condition that makes skin so fragile that it can tear or blister at the slightest touch.

Addressing the crowds, Hollie said: “I’m here today because Forget Me Not deserves more recognition than they get.

"They’ve helped me and my family massively and I wanted to give something back – to make a big impact for them.

“But it’s not just me, loads of children and families rely on Forget Me Not for support. So I’m not just speaking for myself today, I’m speaking on behalf of all the children and young people and families supported by Forget Me Not.

"Some of them are here today, many of them can’t be here – but we’re all here for them!

“That’s why I want to say thank you to all of you for taking part in the Colour Run! Every penny you raise will help more children and young people like me get the support they need.”

Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in Happy Valley and is now an ambassador for Forget Me Not, said: “What a great time at today’s Colour Run! I can literally taste the colour!

"My brother and I had such a laugh — and it was amazing to see so many people turn up for such an important cause.

“Watching everyone have fun, get messy and raise so much for Forget Me Not was just brilliant. It’s such a fantastic charity, and I’m so proud to be an ambassador for it.”