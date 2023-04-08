News you can trust since 1858
Hampers for veterans: Mirfield pub in Easter ‘spiritual goodwill uplifter’

A Mirfield pub will be handing out hampers for local veterans this Easter weekend as a mark of ‘spiritual goodwill.’

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Tim and Carol Wood, who run the Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane, have created the generous Easter packages, with the help of Haigh’s Farm Shop, to “support” those on their own having served their country.

Tim said: “Every Easter we give out parcels as far as we can to our local veterans living on their own. They contain hams, biscuits, fruits, pickles, sweets, pop and other seasonal goodies.

“It is a goodwill gesture at Easter. Christian goodwill and a bit of support for people who have served the country. It doesn’t go amiss. It’s a knock on the door, a smile, a hello and a few kind words. It’s an Easter spiritual uplifter!

The Old Colonial pub in Mirfield will be handing out hampers for local veterans this Easter weekend as a mark of ‘spiritual goodwill.’
Pubs are feeling the pinch more but we have got a community heart and a community spirit and we are not going to let escalating costs get in the way of goodwill.

“We are also donating a couple of hampers to Tommy’s Lounge in Huddersfield, which is another community support hub who we have done a little bit of fundraising for in the past. We are giving them a little bit of help.

“I would like to thanks Haigh’s Farm Shop for all their help in supporting us with this venture again. They do so much with us behind the scenes and make our budget go further.”

The pub will also be hosting the Mirfield Rifle Volunteers’ annual Alternative Easter Bonnet competition from 8pm on Saturday, April 8, which raises money for local good causes. Anyone is welcome.

Landlord Tim Wood, along with wife Carol, did a similar venture at Christmas
