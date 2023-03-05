Halifax Road Post Office proposed to move to Dewsbury Moor
The UK’s leading postal service is inviting residents to share their feedback on the proposal to move the Halifax Road Post Office to Dewsbury Moor.
This week, The Post Office has announced that it is proposing to relocate the current Halifax Road Post Office to the News Gallery Convenience store on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury Moor.
This proposal has been made following the resignation of the current postmaster at the Halifax Road store.
A spokesperson From post Office Said: “We had to identify an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services to the community.
“Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term.
“The relocation would enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the community, subject to consultation.”
If the consultation is successful, the branch would be renamed Dewsbury Moor Post Office and would operate as one of the Post Office’s local style branches, with the addition of National Lottery and the exclusion of On Demand Travel Insurance.
The opening hours of the proposed new store would be Monday to Friday, 9am until 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am until 1pm.
Consultation is now open with the Halifax Road store set to close on April 12.
Customers and residents can share their views during the consultation period online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 508323.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 660 115 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.