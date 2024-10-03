Halifax dog rescue: All clear for rescued Halifax dog Rose from Birstall vets after nearly eight days trapped in rock crevice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Aside from being dehydrated, hungry and suffering some wounds from the fall, little Rose has amazingly emerged from her dramatic week unscathed.
The pup fell down the tiny gap last Thursday and – after a huge volunteer rescue effort – was finally pulled free from the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden this afternoon.
Vets for Pets Leeds Birstall, based at Spring Ram Retail Park in Birstall, have posted on their Facebook page that Rose was brought to them after she was freed.
They said: “She was brought into us for a check over to ensure that she was OK.
"She was dehydrated, hungry and had suffered a few wounds from the fall. An ultrasound was performed to see if there was any fluid in her abdomen and chest, which came back all clear!”
The vets have also posted photos of Rose with its vets and nurses “getting the best care and love”.
"We are so happy that Rose is OK and that she will be reunited with her family!” they added.
Volunteers have been working around the clock for days to free Rose.
Firefighters had tried to rescue her but said they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.
An online fundraiser launched to help pay for the volunteers’ tools broken during the rescue mission has already raised more than £14,000 with donations still flooding in.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rescue-of-rose
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.