Half-term football programme in Dewsbury ensures kids don't go hungry

More than 160 young people from across North Kirklees attended a half-term football programme run by the 20:20 Foundation at Kick Off in Dewsbury

The programme, run by the 20:20 Foundation, was held at Kick Off in Savile Town last week.

Supported by councillors in the Dewsbury West and South wards, along with resources provided by Dewsbury Whitegates and transport for some families attending by Bywell Cars, the project reached more than 160 young people to have fun, stay healthy, safe and make friends.

Coun Jackie Ramsay (Labour, Dewsbury South) said: “My colleagues, Coun Ahmed and Coun Dad, and I had no hesitation in supporting our young people from the ward attending this programme and making sure they stay safe, well and healthy in holiday times.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the youngsters who attended the programme last week

"The 20:20 Foundation have been doing this for a number of years and the longevity of the programme speaks volumes about the project run by volunteers.

"We would like to thank Whitegates, Bywell Cars and Kick Off for making this work for so long.”

Project lead Mr Zaman said: "Our attendees have come from some of the most challenging areas of Dewsbury and Batley, with some of the most needy families in north Kirklees.

“This programme shows community sprit with partners from private businesses and elected members supporting our initiatives.”

All smiles at the half-term event

Jamel Baig, owner of Kick Off, said: “Kick Off was set up to help the community and although we have to keep the model sustainable our relationship with the 20:20 Foundation and this project goes back to when this project started over five years ago.

"Credit goes to all the volunteers who help out tirelessly.”

The sessions started with making sure the age ranges were divided, a hot healthy meal was ordered and those who required a food package were provided with one.

Camran Ishaq, director of Whitegates Dewsbury, said: “The programme offers a unique, enriching and challenging educational opportunity to come in to an environment and communicate effectively, build relationships and learn about the needs of our communities, while achieving high levels of sporting opportunities and coaching.

“We will be taking some of these young people on for work experience in the future by linking with their respective schools and offering mentoring opportunities through our business contacts.”

The sessions also allowed the young people to build friendships and develop skills and cross-cultural competencies necessary for an ever-changing global society and economy.

Coun Mussarat Pervaiz (Labour, Dewsbury West) equally spoke fondly of the support offered.

She said: “I know of attendees who have gave feedback on this programme. These are from areas of the ward that have the most challenging of circumstances.

"When myself and my ward colleagues Coun O’Donovan and Coun Hussain speak about exit routes and diversionary activities for troubled families, this is one project we always refer on to.”