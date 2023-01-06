If one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions is to exercise more, get fitter or lose some weight, this list of some of the best rated gyms in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could help.
Here are some of the best rated gyms in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews.
1. The Muscle Pit, School Street, Dewsbury - 5/5 (23 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
2. MP Fit, Britannia Mills, Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley - 4.8/5 (193 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
3. FIT26, Hub, 26 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (45 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
4. In Health and Fitness Gym, Unit 1, Victoria Springs Business Park, Liversedge - 4.7/5 (57 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview