If one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions is to exercise more, get fitter or lose some weight, this list of some of the best rated gyms in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could help.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago

1. The Muscle Pit, School Street, Dewsbury - 5/5 (23 reviews)

2. MP Fit, Britannia Mills, Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley - 4.8/5 (193 reviews)

3. FIT26, Hub, 26 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (45 reviews)

4. In Health and Fitness Gym, Unit 1, Victoria Springs Business Park, Liversedge - 4.7/5 (57 reviews)

