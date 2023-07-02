The Rams had endured one of their toughest tests of the season – with Dixon’s crucial 74th minute intervention the first time they had been in front in the contest, against a side with only two wins to their name in the league.

It was crucial in the overall context of the 2023 League 1 campaign, as Dewsbury’s nearest contenders for the title, Doncaster, suffered a surprising 28-8 defeat at Hunslet, resulting in the Rams stretching their lead at the top to seven points.

Liam Finn’s men had easily beaten the Hurricanes 50-10 when they visited FLAIR Stadium in only the second game of the season.

Reiss Butterworth in action for Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

But Midlands came out fighting on home soil with Todd Horner scoring straight from a second minute scrum.

Ollie Greensmith got the score back to 6-4 when he powered over from close range after the Rams worked it down the left, but Midlands notched their second try of the afternoon when Jason Bass went over in the corner, with Stead successfully converting.

Two penalties at the end of the half gave the home side a stunning 16-4 lead. And the Rams’ cause wasn’t helped with last weekend’s record-breaker, Paul Sykes, being sin-binned in the 52nd minute.

However, it was the 12 men who went on to score next, with Sam Day, on his 100th career appearance, powering over under the sticks. They struck again four minutes later after a spell of home side pressure culminated with Perry Whiteley making a vital interception and, in a flash, the visitors were celebrating getting back on level terms through Lewis Carr. Calum Turner converted both tries in Sykes’ absence.

The Rams appeared in the ascendancy but the Hurricanes hit the front again through Liam Welham with Stead again converting. But they were pegged back thanks to Greensmith’s double and Sykes’ boot.