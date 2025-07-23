Group launches competition for a 'stand out' business to win a shop in the revamped Dewsbury Arcade for a year

Could your business be the one to “win a shop” in Dewsbury Arcade?

The Arcade Group – which will manage the premises once it’s up and running next Spring – has unveiled a new competition which will give one “stand out” independent business a free unit in the revamped arcade for a year.

From artisan food and hand-crafted goods to vintage finds and wellness services, the organisers are looking for businesses that will bring variety, flair and community spirit to the scheme, supporting the broader ambition for a more vibrant and varied offer in Dewsbury town centre.

Chris Hill, development director at the Arcade Group, said: “The Arcade Dewsbury is being designed to be a thriving hub, and independent businesses are key to creating that unique character and fostering a strong sense of community.

An artist's impression of how Dewsbury Arcade could look. Credit: Kirklees Council

“This competition is our way of investing directly in local talent and helping a business truly flourish.”

Kirklees Council says it is proud to support the vision of the Arcade Group, with the scheme playing a key role in its long-term regeneration plans for Dewsbury town centre, which aims to attract investment, spark interest and create new opportunities for the town and beyond.

The historic Grade-II listed arcade is undergoing a £10m revamp, in the hopes of returning it to its former glory while helping to regenerate the wider town centre as part of the council’s “blueprint vision”, which also includes redevelopment of Dewsbury Market and creation of a new town square.

Once refurbished, the arcade will be a community-run shopping centre, leased and managed by the Arcade Group.

Work on the project began in May last year, with the new-look site set to be up and running this Autumn. However, during construction work, rot and decay proved far worse than first anticipated, pushing the expected opening date back to Spring 2026.

Applications and nominations to the “Win a Shop” competition are open now, whether you’re a trader yourself or want to champion a local business you think deserves this opportunity.

Applications close on Friday, July 25, 2025. More details and the nomination form can be found at: www.arcade-dewsbury.org/WinAShop